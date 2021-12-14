Doncaster children's homes to shut down amid neglect inquiry
- Published
Two children's homes being investigated over allegations of abuse and neglect are to be permanently shut
Fullerton House School and Wilsic Hall School, both in Doncaster, had their registrations suspended in April.
It came after inspectors found children at one of the homes were "at serious risk of harm".
The Hesley Group, which runs both schools, said it had taken the decision to de-register both sites following discussions with Ofsted.
An Ofsted inspection of one of the homes in March found "some children have suffered actual physical harm, either through alleged deliberate acts or through neglect of care".
Staff did not consistently follow care plans and did not always "treat children with dignity and respect", inspectors found.
A report, believed to refer to Fullerton House, added: "This includes a failure to protect children's privacy and dignity where intimate support is needed, for example while bathing."
The Hesley Group previously said it was "committed to providing care in a safe environment" and would "undertake all actions necessary to address any substantiated failings".
However, in a recent letter to staff, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, bosses said: "In light of Ofsted's latest communication, we have made the difficult decision to de-register both homes."
"We have written to Ofsted to inform them and they have accepted," it said.
Both of the facilities catered for children with autism, learning disabilities and challenging behaviours.
South Yorkshire Police has said it is working closely with other members of the Doncaster Safeguarding Partnership and Ofsted to establish if any criminal offences had taken place.
Ofsted and Doncaster Council have been approached by the BBC for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.