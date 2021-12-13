Sheffield wedding: CCTV issued over theft of cards from venue
A man who stole cards containing gift vouchers and cash from a wedding venue is being hunted by police.
A CCTV image of the suspect has been released by police following the theft at Whirlow Brook Hall on the outskirts of Sheffield on Saturday 13 November.
A man entered the venue on Ecclesall Road South and stole a box containing the wedding cards. He is then believed to have left in a Purple Nissan Micra.
Police said the man in the CCTV image "may be able to assist with inquiries".
