Sheffield's Kenneth Steel: The famous rail travel artist you have never heard of
- Published
The work of a prolific but little-known artist who produced many posters synonymous with 1950s rail travel has gone on display.
Born in 1906, Kenneth Steel was a versatile painter who was often commissioned to produce architectural sketches.
But it was his posters for British seaside resorts and other tourist destinations of the post-World War Two period that many will recognise, even if the name behind them is less familiar.
The exhibition, in his hometown of Sheffield, is the first time so many of his works will come together.
Steel's biographer Edward Yardley, who co-curated the display, said he was tutored by renowned Sheffield landscape artist Stanley Royle.
He went on to work as an engraver and, in 1932 at the age of 26, was dubbed "the year's biggest artistic find", by the Sheffield Telegraph.
Four years later, he became the youngest artist to be elected to the Royal Society of British Artists and went on to have solo exhibitions in London and Dublin in the late 1930s.
In December 1940, his mother and pregnant wife were killed in the Sheffield Blitz and the bombing destroyed much of his studio work, but he returned after the war to commercial art, producing travel posters and carriage prints.
He was later commissioned to create architectural drawings for the construction industry and local authority, such as the Brutalist concrete electricity sub-station on Moore Street in Sheffield, designed in 1965.
One of Steel's most famous paintings in the exhibition is of the 12th Century Sheffield Castle, painted in 1964 after he was commissioned by Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society to paint an imaginary view of how the castle may have looked in the 17th Century.
The painting was hung in the board room at the Co-Op's head office in Angel Street, on the castle's medieval site.
Mr Yardley said Steel eventually remarried in 1953 at the age of 47, and in his last 20 years produced some of his most experimental work, such as Reflections (St Mary's Church, Sheffield) in 1963.
"He was an artist who laid such importance on fine draughtsmanship and strong colour," he said.
"The sheer variety of his artistic output has long been admired by a few loyal private collectors but is largely unknown to the general public."
Steel died of lung cancer in 1970, aged 63.
Fifty years of Kenneth Steel's drawings, prints and paintings can be seen in Places in Time at Sheffield's Weston Park Museum from 17 December until 2 May.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
All photos subject to copyright