Lord Ahmed: Former peer guilty of trying to rape girl
- Published
A former Labour peer has been found guilty of trying to rape a girl when he was a teenager in the 1970s.
Lord Ahmed of Rotherham was also convicted of a serious sexual assault against a boy during the same period.
Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court were told the "repeated sexual abuse" happened in Rotherham over several years.
The 64-year-old, who appeared under his real name of Nazir Ahmed, had denied the charges.
Judge Mr Justice Lavender will decide later when Lord Ahmed will be sentenced.
During his trial, prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court Lord Ahmed had attempted to rape the girl in the early 1970s, when the defendant was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger.
Mr Little said Lord Ahmed claimed the allegations were a "malicious fiction" but a phone recording of a conversation between the two victims showed they were not "made-up or concocted".
The call was made by the woman after she went to the police in 2016.
