Sheffield nurse Paul Grayson charged with hospital sexual offences
- Published
A nurse has been charged with a series of sexual offences against staff and patients at a Sheffield hospital.
Paul Grayson, an operating theatre nurse at the Royal Hallamshire, faces 20 charges including sexual assault and voyeurism.
South Yorkshire Police said 13 of the alleged offences, said to have been committed between 2017 and 2020, had taken place at the hospital.
Ch Supt Shelley Hemsley said the case was "extremely unsettling".
Police said 10 counts of voyeurism and three of sexual assault were allegedly committed against hospital staff and patients.
Three of the voyeurism charges and one of the sexual assaults relate to recordings of the "intimate areas" of three unidentified female patients.
Ch Supt Hemsley, the district commander for Sheffield, said "significant and wide-ranging" inquiries had been carried out to identify the women.
However, it was highly unlikely they would ever ever be able to be identified as existing lines of inquiry had been "exhausted".
The seven other charges - one of taking indecent photographs of a child, three counts of voyeurism and three counts of making indecent photographs of children - were not related to Mr Grayson's employment, police said.
The 51-year-old is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 4 February 2022.
