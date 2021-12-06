BBC News

Man, 81, bailed in Sheffield attempted murder inquiry

The man was arrested in Stradbroke Road

An 81-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Sheffield has been released on bail, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a property on Stradbroke Road on Friday following reports that a 55-year-old woman had been seriously injured.

South Yorkshire Police said the man, who was arrested at the scene, had been bailed while inquiries continued.

The woman remains in a stable condition in hospital, the force added.

