Sheffield: Man, 81, arrested in attempted murder inquiry
- Published
An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was seriously injured in Sheffield.
Emergency services were called to a property on Stradbroke Road in the east of the city at 09:00 GMT, and the 55-year-old was found injured outside.
South Yorkshire Police said she remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody, with witnesses asked to contact the force.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne said: "A scene has been in place for most of the day, and there will continue to be a high visibility presence in the area tomorrow as we continue our work.
"I would encourage anyone who saw something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch."
