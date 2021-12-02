Joey Barton tells trial he was not 'aggressive' towards rival
- Published
Joey Barton has denied being "hostile and aggressive" towards rival manager Daniel Stendel shortly before he was injured in an alleged attack.
The former England international is accused of attacking former Barnsley boss Mr Stendel in a tunnel at the South Yorkshire side's Oakwell ground.
Mr Stendel told Sheffield Crown Court he was shoved to the ground after Mr Barton was aggressive during the game.
Mr Barton, who was manager of Fleetwood Town at the time, denies assault.
The court heard the alleged attack happened at the end of a League One fixture between the two sides in April 2019, which Barnsley won 4-2.
Jurors were shown footage of the two managers shaking hands after the game, with Mr Barton agreeing he had used a strong swear word when speaking to his rival.
When asked by Ian Goldsack, prosecuting, whether this was "hostile and aggressive", the defendant replied: "No".
Mr Barton said that before the footage started, he had gone over to Mr Stendel to congratulate him.
He said he had also reminded him that both clubs needed to control the behaviour of their staff following an incident in the second half, as they could face large fines from the league.
He told the jury the Barnsley manager had told him that "he knows", which had prompted his response.
Mr Barton also told the court that "industrial language" was an "unfortunate" reality in football.
Asked by the prosecutor if that meant he had to use it, Mr Barton replied: "I swear in life more than I should. My grandma tells me off for it all the time."
Mr Stendel previously told the trial he was walking down the tunnel after the match when he was knocked over by a push from behind.
He said he fell to the floor and injured his face on the tunnel structure.
Mr Stendel told the court he looked up to see Mr Barton.
On Thursday, Mr Barton was asked by his barrister Simon Csoka QC: "Were you aware of coming into contact with anyone as you passed through the tunnel?"
"No," Mr Barton replied.
However, prosecutor Mr Goldsack put it to him: "Isn't the truth of the matter you were quite angry and quite upset at the end of this game?
"You knew full well at the time that that's what you'd done," he said.
"No," Mr Barton replied.
The defendant, who is now Bristol Rovers manager, also denied there was any hostility between the two men during the match.
The trial continues.
