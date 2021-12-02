Sheffield Council leader called scab in picket line row
- Published
An angry row erupted when striking lecturers accused a council leader of crossing a picket line and branded him a "scab".
Terry Fox walked past protesting staff to enter Sheffield university's Octagon building on Wednesday.
One man challenged Mr Fox, a former miner, when he emerged to announce that his Labour Group would not attend a full council meeting inside.
A confrontation ensued and the men were separated.
Footage from outside the building shows Mr Fox addressing the assembled protesters, who were striking because of a dispute over pensions, pay and working conditions.
Mr Fox informs them that he and his colleagues have made a collective decision to avoid the meeting.
"We will lobby anybody going in, in the hope of deferring the meeting," he says.
But he is swiftly challenged by a man who shouts: "You're a scab because you've already crossed our picket line."
Mr Fox approaches the man, and tells him: "Never use that word with me. Never ever tell me about scabbing. That is most disgusting thing to say."
As a scuffle breaks out and both men continue to shout at each other, several Labour councillors, including Mr Fox's wife, go between the pair to break up the row.
Green councillors joined Labour in refusing to cross the picket line, while Liberal Democrat councillors and lone Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen did go inside.
Enough councillors did attend to allow the meeting to go ahead, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Fox apologised to the public of Sheffield "who expected this full council meeting".
"Given the circumstances it is no way appropriate for councillors to attend - and shame on any of those who break the picket line and do so," he said.
The Liberal Democrats said Labour and Green councillors had booked the Octagon venue at a cost of £10,000 after the strike action was announced.
They said it was "extremely bad judgement" on both parts.
