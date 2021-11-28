Bus disruption as South Yorkshire Stagecoach workers strike
Hundreds of bus drivers have gone on strike over a pay dispute bringing disruption to services.
More than 560 Stagecoach employees, based in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham, supported the action after a pay offer from the firm was rejected.
Strikes in Barnsley and Rotherham are set to run until 4 December and in Sheffield until 5 December.
Stagecoach said a number of services would not run except for dedicated school buses.
According to the union, Stagecoach offered its South Yorkshire workers a 2% pay rise, which it said was well below what the firm had offered employees in other areas of the country.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Stagecoach made profits touching £60m last year... yet it cannot make a decent offer to its staff."
Stagecoach Yorkshire's managing director, Phil Medlicott, said he was disappointed with the union's response.
He said workers had been offered a 4.5% increase to the hourly pay rate.
"We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and we have left no stone unturned in our attempts to reach a settlement," he added.
A company spokesperson said: "We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause."
