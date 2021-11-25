Rotherham Brinsworth Academy: Teenager charged over school attack
A teenager has been charged after a boy was assaulted at a school in Rotherham.
The boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked at Brinsworth Academy on 6 September.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and has been released on bail. He is due to appear in court in December, South Yorkshire Police said.
Another 15-year-old who was also arrested is due to be dealt with by the Youth Offending Team, officers added.
