Sheffield CCG letter asked patients to understand pressures on GPs
- Published
People in Sheffield are being asked to think twice before making a GP appointment.
In an open letter, the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it is a "misperception" that GPs are seeing fewer patients.
The letter said like many places, Sheffield is suffering an "unprecedented demand" on the NHS.
Sheffield GP Alison Hobbs said in 25 years she has "never seen anything like it".
The letter, from CCG leaders, said people must understand the level of pressure on GPs.
Dr Hobbs, who has worked at Pitsmoor Surgery for over 20 years, said: "Life is really tough. It's absolutely dire.
"I've never worked as hard as this, I've never seen the mismatch between what's coming in and what we can provide, and I have never felt quite so demoralised about where we're going".
The CCG said GPs surgeries have changed long-term, and video and telephone consultations will remain in place because of South Yorkshire's high Covid levels.
To ease pressures staff will be shared around South Yorkshire surgeries and funding will be invested in technology and more out-of-hours appointments, the CCG said.
"We want to reassure you that practices are doing all they can to get through to and see as many patients as possible," the letter said.
Dr Hobbs said GPs are "struggling" and "Covid has exposed all the cracks that were already there in the NHS", she added.
"Can I just apologise to patients because we are not providing the service we used to. That is not because we don't want to. We are trying our best and I'm sure I speak for GPs right across the country."
Before asking for a GP appointment the letter suggests people should consider visiting a pharmacist, a walk-in centre or calling NHS 111.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.