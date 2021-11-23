Three on trial after baby showered with glass in Sheffield shooting
- Published
An attempt to kill a man in a drive-by shooting in Sheffield resulted in a baby being showered with glass, a court has heard.
Joshua Mottershead, Niki Haycock and Demi Dunford are accused of plotting to murder Ryan Ducker last year as part of a gangland feud.
Prosecutors said he was the intended victim of two drive-by shootings in the Arbourthorne area of the city.
All three deny conspiracy to murder, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court was told.
Prosecutor Stephen Wood QC said it was "nothing short of a miracle that no-one was injured or killed".
Mr Wood told the court Mr Mottershead and Mr Haycock had targeted a house in Errington Avenue at 21:30 BST on 30 June, 2020, which they thought was the home of the alleged target Mr Ducker.
However, the court was told he had recently swapped homes with his girlfriend's parents, who lived nearby.
Mr Wood said Mr Ducker's girlfriend had witnessed the shooting and described seeing Mr Mottershead open fire from the front passenger seat, before the car was driven away by Mr Haycock.
Shortly after that attack multiple shots were fired at a house in nearby Aylward Road before the car sped away.
Two women and three children, including the 10-month-old baby, were in the Aylward Road property at the time.
Ryan Ducker was also at the property, according to the prosecutor.
Mr Wood said that while Mr Mottershead had since admitted being the gunman, he did not accept it was his intention to kill or to even endanger life, only to cause fear.
Mr Wood said the prosecution did not accept this.
Following the shootings, a silver Vauxhall Astra bought by Mr Mottershead a few days earlier, was found burnt out.
Ms Dunford, who the court was told had bought a container and petrol from a local garage shortly before the shootings, had pleaded guilty to a charge of perverting the course of justice in relation to her involvement.
Mr Mottershead, 22, of St Aidan's Avenue, Mr Haycock, 23, of Ironside Close, and Ms Dunford, 25, of Derby Street, also deny a charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The trial continues.
