Doncaster crash: Man arrested after pedestrian killed at junction
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed at a road junction in north Doncaster.
A black Vauxhall Astra struck the man where Fordstead Lane meets Almholme Lane at about 11:10 GMT on Friday, South Yorkshire Police said.
He died as a result of his injuries and the 23-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The driver was also held on suspicion of driving while above the drug limit.
He has since been released under investigation.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, in the Almholme area of the district, to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.