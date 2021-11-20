Rotherham: Anger as child sex abuse victims' extra funding withdrawn
A decision to withdraw funding to support victims of child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Rotherham has been criticised by the town's MP.
Sarah Champion said a £500,000 government grant paid to the council to help cover social care costs related to Operation Stovewood would end.
The investigation has more than 1,038 identified abuse victims.
The government said keeping vulnerable children and young people safe and protected from harm "is a priority".
In a letter to Ms Champion, Will Quince MP, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families, confirmed the grant that had been paid to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) to help meet additional social work costs incurred as a result of Operation Stovewood, would end.
He said instead, the government would focus on "helping RMBC live within their revenue funding settlement."
Ms Champion said it was a national crisis and needed a national response.
"The government's decision to in effect cut the funding it provides to survivors of child abuse in Rotherham is outrageous," she said.
"With a significant number of trials linked to Operation Stovewood expected in the coming year, this funding is needed now more than ever.
"Instead, the government has pulled the rug from under their feet."
Operation Stovewood is a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into non-familial abuse in the South Yorkshire town between 1997 and 2013.
Ms Champion said there were more than 225 officers investigating 284 designated suspects and it is expected to continue for up to seven more years.
The annual cost to the council to support Operation Stovewood has been estimated at about £6.9m per year.
Earlier this month, Emily Barley, leader of Rotherham Conservatives, said the scale of CSE in the town was being ignored and was very much an ongoing issue.
A government spokesperson said: "Keeping vulnerable children and young people safe and protected from harm is a priority and we know RMBC is ensuring all children receive the support and care they need.
"We recognise the challenges that councils are facing, including the pressure on children's services, which is why we are providing local authorities councils with £4.8bn in new grant funding to help maintain vital frontline services, including children's social care."
They added: "We continue to work with them to help find sustainable long-term solutions for their children's services."
