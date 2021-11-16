HS2: Campaigners 'elated' after high-speed rail link scrapped
- Published
Campaigners against the proposed eastern leg of HS2 say they are "absolutely elated" by reports suggesting it is to be scrapped.
The £40bn section was set to cut through parts of South and West Yorkshire to link the Midlands and Leeds.
Opponents said they were relieved to learn that the government was expected to ditch the planned route.
Instead, new plans said to cost £96bn are expected in place of High Speed 2.
Under the original proposal, homes would have been demolished and large viaducts built to accommodate the proposed Birmingham to Leeds route and spur line to Sheffield.
It was hoped the new lines would decrease journey times and expand capacity on the rail network.
Sandra Haith, from an anti-HS2 campaign group in Bramley, Rotherham, said the route would have brought "untold devastation" and "heartbreak" to communities along the line, bringing with it "no benefits".
According to the latest plans, the high-speed line would cut through the east side of the village as it followed the M18 motorway, creating noise and disruption during building, she said.
"We're absolutely elated that it's not going to go ahead, if the reports are true," she said, holding back tears.
"I can't begin to tell you... it's the elation coming out now. So much hard work has gone on to stop this.
"For five and a half years, nobody has listened, and finally, if this is cancelled, it proves that what we've been trying to say all these years is true," she said.
The eastern route was expected to start construction in 2033 and was set to cut journey times to London.
The Department for Transport said both phases of the project, costing between £72bn and £98bn, would slash travel time between Leeds and London to 1 hour and 21 minutes, while it would take 1 hour and 27 minutes from Sheffield to the capital.
The first leg of the route, between London and Birmingham, is due to open between 2029 and 2033.
In Aston, near Rotherham, fellow campaigner Jenny Shimwell said she was "relieved but angry" at the prospect of the route being scrapped.
She said residents have had years of worry with the line planned to cut through their village and an equestrian centre.
"We have all the disruption, all the links cut while they construct the thing, and [HS2] could not answer our questions," she said.
Now, she hopes money will be spent on rail links that will better connect northern towns and cities.
"What I'm hoping is the Northern Rail Plan is something that will link up the communities because that's what we need," she said.
"Something we would like, not something that they would like to give us."
In West Yorkshire, Campaigner and chair of Crofton Against HS2, Jonathan Pile is worried about a "sting in the tail" from new rail plans affecting the West Yorkshire village.
According to a report in the Sunday Times this weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will announce two shorter high-speed routes created in part by upgrading existing lines.
One will run between Leeds and Sheffield cutting journey times from 42 to 24 minutes, but it is not confirmed if Crofton will be directly affected.
"The more we understand, the more angry we are," Mr Pile said. He believes part of the route will still cut through the village.
"What they're proposing is firing a 250mph bullet train out of Leeds and through our community and it's then going to travel about 25 miles in five minutes and come to a screeching halt as it goes around a big bend and chugs its way to Sheffield.
"We're delighted the eastern leg has fallen through and we're not surprised, but this decision makes less sense."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.