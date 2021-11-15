Samuel Haycock drowning: Dad backs water safety campaign
The father of a teenage boy who drowned in a South Yorkshire reservoir has backed a new water safety campaign.
Samuel Haycock, 16, was at Ulley Reservoir with friends when he drowned in May.
Students from The University of Sheffield have launched a Sign Up For Sam campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of open water swimming.
Father Simon Haycock, said: " We've got to try and stop this happening to other people."
Mr Haycock said the loss of his son had led to "the hardest six months of my life" but that as a parent he "didn't feel I could sit back and do nothing".
"It's a national problem that need solving", he said.
The students are organising a petition to improve safety and asking the authorities to do more to protect people.
Olivia Schofield, a student with the campaign, said it had seen "the incredible work Sam's family had been doing" and wanted to help to educate people about the hidden dangers in the water.
The petition has also been backed by Rotherham Football Club, the town's MP Sarah Champion and former England goalkeeper David Seaman.
Rotherham Borough Council said: "Plans are in place to install more signs at Ulley and a review of signage has taken place across other open water spaces we're responsible for.
"We're meeting Sam's family to see what more can be done."
Mr Haycock added that making more safety equipment available gave other swimmers "half a chance".
