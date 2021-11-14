Grave of Doncaster police officer awarded VC is restored
The grave of a former police officer who was awarded the Victoria Cross in World War One has been restored.
George Wyatt was one of the first 10 men to be awarded the honour on the very first day of the war in August 1914.
He was wounded after being shot in the head but refused to be taken to hospital and continued fighting.
After the war he re-joined the police force and served as a constable in Doncaster.
During his time as a police officer he received an award for saving a woman from a bolting horse in the town.
He retired in 1934 and died 30 years later at the age of 77. He was buried in the churchyard in Cadeby, Doncaster.
His grave has been restored with the help of the Victoria Cross Trust and officers from South Yorkshire Police.
Wreaths were laid on the grave at a special ceremony held on Armistice Day on Thursday attended by former and serving police officers.
Doncaster District Commander, Ch Supt Melanie Palin, said: "It is with pride that we as a police service recognise the contribution of George Wyatt in his role as a police officer and to his efforts during the First World War.
"We welcome the restoration of his grave in acknowledgement of his bravery and his receipt of the Victoria Cross.
"His service to his country and to our communities is rightly remembered."
