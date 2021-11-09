Rotherham CSE cases to be reviewed to improve victim support
Child abuse and grooming cases where victims did not engage with police are to be reviewed to improve support for those affected in future.
Officials in Rotherham will revisit cases where investigations stalled after victims did not support action by the South Yorkshire force.
The decision follows a review of all child sexual exploitation (CSE) crimes from 2020.
The Safer Rotherham Partnership said it would aid future investigations.
According to a report to South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Dr Alan Billings, the review focused on cases "where a positive outcome was not forthcoming and the investigation filed no further action".
It said: "The partnership has now been given reassurance as to the quality of these investigations and is now looking to revisit some of these cases where the victim was not supportive of the investigation.
"The intention being to better understand how this support could be obtained in the future, and for future investigations."
In 2014, the Jay Report detailed how at least 1,400 children were raped, trafficked and abused in the town between 1997 and 2013.
It criticised the lack of action by police and social workers and provoked a wave of resignations and inquiries and led to Operation Stovewood by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Supt Andy Wright, however, told a meeting of the PCC's public accountability board the force treated CSE "exceptionally seriously" and investigates everything reported to it, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said it had 34 active investigations within Rotherham with 29 main suspects and was "dealing with every single one of them."
