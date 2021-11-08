Baby boy hit by firework suffers serious burns in Sheffield
A one-year-old baby suffered serious injuries after being hit by a firework.
The boy was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Batemoor Drive in Sheffield at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the infant sustained significant burns but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The force said an investigation had been launched but no arrests have been made.
A spokeswoman said: "Officers have spoken to a number of individuals in connection to the incident and enquiries are ongoing."
She said the boy's family were being supported by specialist officers.
