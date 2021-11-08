Roy 'Chubby' Brown 'will not take legal action' over axed gig
Comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown has ruled out legal action after his concert at Sheffield City Hall was cancelled.
The stand-up comic, real name Royston Vasey, was due to perform next year but his show was axed by venue bosses.
Tour manager Ritchie Hoyle said Brown would not to take action despite evangelical preacher Franklin Graham overturning a similar ban on appearing in Sheffield.
He said: "Royston is 76 and just wants to perform and make people laugh."
He spoke after it was revealed on Friday that Mr Graham, the son of preacher Billy Graham, had won his legal battle against the decision to cancel his show in June 2020.
Mr Graham, who is known for his controversial views on same-sex marriage and Islam, is now set to appear in Sheffield in May 2022.
Reacting to the news Mr Hoyle told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Brown "doesn't want to get involved in a legal battle".
Brown's show in Sheffield was cancelled by Sheffield City Trust (SCT), which manages the venues where Brown and Mr Graham were due to appear, over concerns about racism, homophobia and sexism by the stand-up.
The decision was later backed by Sheffield City Council, SCT's main source of funds.
