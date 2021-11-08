School urges parents not to swear outside gates
A primary school has asked parents to stop swearing outside the school gates after complaints.
All Saints Academy in Darfield, near Barnsley, urged parents and carers to be courteous during drop-offs.
It said staff, children and most parents "do not want to hear" bad language.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield outside the school, one parent said swearing was "just life", though most appeared to back the school's stance.
In a tweeted, the South Yorkshire primary said it had received complaints of inappropriate language in and around the school site.
One parent said the problem was "proper bad, my kids have been picking up on it".
Another said her youngest child had used swear words at home, and others said they had found the use of bad language on the school run "shocking".
One added: "As adults we hear swearing every day but kids shouldn't hear it."
Some parents were less concerned about swearing and said they would prefer the school to tackle bad parking nearby.
James Bowen, of the school leaders' union the NAHT, said: "Clearly, it is not right for young children to have to hear swearing on the school gates.
"Schools are well within their rights to ask adults to be careful with their language when dropping off and collecting children."
