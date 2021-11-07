Football flare: Boy, 7, injured at Barnsley v Hull game
- Published
A seven-year-old boy was hit in the face by a flare at a football match between Barnsley and Hull City.
The flare was thrown into the crowd by a Hull fan at Barnsley's Oakwell stadium shortly before half-time on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The boy was treated for his injuries at the ground and was able to return to watch the rest of the match.
Officers are looking at CCTV from the stadium and a 17-year-old boy is being questioned by police.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are asking for anyone who knows who's responsible to contact us or the club."
Hull beat Barnsley 2-0 in the bottom-of-the-table Championship match.
