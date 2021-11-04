Sheffield M1 bulls destroyed after two-hour road closure
- Published
Two escaped bulls have been shot dead by police after they caused a two-hour closure of the M1 in South Yorkshire.
The animals got onto the carriageway between junction 35 and junction 34 after a car and trailer carrying them overturned, National Highways said.
The crash happened within junction 34 at about 08:45 GMT, it added.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them both."
The force confirmed each bull was killed with a single shot.
The last of the traffic caught in the area was released at about 10:50 GMT, according to National Highways,.
However, lane three of the southbound carriageway was still closed for "clean up", it added.
The agency had earlier urged drivers to allow extra time on their journey, or to find an alternative route, due to high levels of congestion on the M1 in the area.
On Wednesday, a 12-strong herd of cows caused the closure of the M62 near Bradford in the early hours of the morning.
