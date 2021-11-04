Doncaster murder inquiry: Police name stabbing victim
- Published
A man found dead in the centre of Doncaster had been formally identified by police.
The body of Joevester Takyi-Sarpong was found by a passer-by near Catherine Street on Monday morning.
A post-mortem examination revealed the 18-year-old died as a result of stab injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 38-year-old local man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, the force said.
Police said the victim's family is being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a horrific incident in which a young man has tragically lost his life.
"I would like to urge anyone who may know something to contact us."
