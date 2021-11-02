Doncaster murder investigation after man's body found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in South Yorkshire.
The 18-year-old man's body was found on Catherine Street in Doncaster on Monday morning.
A 38-year-old man from Doncaster had since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The cause of the man's death is not yet known and a post-mortem examination is still to be carried out, officers said.
The force added that the victim's family was being supported by specialist officers.
