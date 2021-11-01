Doncaster: Teenager found dead near police station
A teenager has been found dead on wasteland near the police station in Doncaster town centre.
The body of the 18-year-old was discovered on College Road on Monday morning, police said.
Supt Neil Thomas, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Investigations into the young man's death are continuing at pace.
"We would urge members of the public to stay away from the area while officers continue their work."
