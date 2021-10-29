Sheffield bin crews strike suspended after new pay offer
- Published
Planned industrial action by bin workers in Sheffield has been suspended to allow them to consider an improved offer from their employer.
GMB members at Veolia Sheffield had voted to strike over pay and changes to their terms and conditions.
The action had been due to take place on Monday and would have affected more than 200,000 homes in Sheffield, according to the union.
The union said members would vote on the new pay deal next week.
It said the two-year deal would give workers a 3% rise in the first year and a further 3% the following year.
Lee Parkinson, GMB organiser, said: "GMB members have gone above and beyond over the last 18 months to serve the people of Sheffield, whilst putting their own health and safety at risk.
"We will put this offer to them early next week and meet with the company once we know the outcome of the indicative ballot."
Veolia has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.