Lewis Williams: Teen gunman and accomplices jailed for 'execution'
A teenager who shot a member of a rival gang in a drive-by "execution" has been jailed along with three accomplices.
Taylor Meanley, 17, fired the gun hitting 20-year-old Lewis Williams in the neck in the Mexborough attack.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Mr Williams was targeted due to his links with a gang known as the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys.
Meanley, along with Jack Parkes, 21, was jailed for murder while Joe Anderton, 18, and Arlind Nika, 16, were jailed for manslaughter.
Meanley, of Victoria Street, Mexborough, and Parkes, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, were both given life sentences, with a minimum term of 27 years.
Anderton, of Jubilee Road, Doncaster, and Nika, of Spellman Street, London, were sentenced to 12 years detention for manslaughter.
All four were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
During the trial, jurors in South Yorkshire heard that on 11 January the four defendants toured the area in a Jaguar car looking for Mr Williams.
As they drove down Wath Road, Meanley opened fire from the passenger seat with a homemade shotgun at a group of people, in what was described as a "planned execution".
Mr Williams, who was hit at close range, suffered "catastrophic injuries" and died from wounds to his neck and chest.
The court heard the car was later found burned out near Ingsfield Lane, in Bolton upon Dearne.
In a statement issued after sentencing, Mr Williams's mother Sandra said the family were "totally broken without him".
She said: "To lose a child is something no parent should have to go through - I feel lost and as if a part of me is missing. I don't know how I'm ever going to be able to fix this."
Det Ch Insp James Axe, who led the inquiry, said the defendants had lied throughout the trial, claiming there was no plan to kill Mr Williams.
He said the "absolute reckless nature of events" had "not only endangered the life of Lewis, but also his associates and the broader public, going about their lawful business".
