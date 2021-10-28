Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Doncaster to bid for city status
Doncaster is to apply for city status under the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Mayor Ros Jones said the move would "boost our fortunes even further" and urged people to support the campaign.
Citing the town's international airport and racecourse, she added: "Lots of people I meet already think we are a city - and we are in all but name."
The Queen is due to confer city status on one or more towns in 2022 to mark her 70-year reign.
Ms Jones said: "I am immensely proud of Doncaster.
"I know Doncaster is already on the map for so many brilliant things and certainly this royal stamp of approval will boost our fortunes even further."
Doncaster, which has a population of about 110,000, has made three previous attempts to attain city status.
Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, said bidding for city status was "a tough test" but with the help of "classic Yorkshire grit" he believed the town could succeed.
He added the town was "recognised nationally as punching well above our weight".
The "Going for City Doncaster" campaign launches on Thursday using the hashtag #GoingForItDN.
The council hopes residents will show their support by creating their own videos and posting photos of their favourite places across Doncaster.
The bid is to be submitted on 8 December with successful bids awarded city status next year.
