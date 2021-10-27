Kiveton Park crash: Police name three men killed in collision
- Published
Three men who died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree have been named by police.
The car, a white Ford Fiesta, left the road in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, just after 18:00 BST on Sunday.
Martin Ward, 18, and Ryan Geddes, 19, from the Rotherham area, and Mason Hall, 19, from Woodhouse, Sheffield, died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the crash.
Peter Hall, the grandfather of Mason Hall, told the BBC on Monday that his grandson had only just turned 19 a few days before the crash and the family were "heartbroken".
"We give him his birthday on Wednesday. The last words he said to me were 'I don't come to see you all that often granddad but I still love thee'," he said.
The crash happened on Kiveton Lane, a short 40mph stretch of country road between the villages of Kiveton Park and Todwick.
Friends and relatives of the three gathered at the scene to lay flowers on Monday.
One message said: "Such a nice lad who had so much to live for. Our thoughts are with you and your family."
Another said: "It was a privilege to have worked with you and known you over the years. You were always so respectful and made time for others."
Dominic Beck, who represents the area on Rotherham Council, described the deaths as "devastating and shocking".
He said: "The thoughts, prayers and love of the local community are with their families and friends."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.