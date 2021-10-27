Jared O'Mara: Ex-Sheffield Hallam MP denies fraud charges
Former Sheffield MP Jared O'Mara has denied making fraudulent claims for expenses worth £28,650.
Mr O'Mara, 39, is accused of submitting a number of false invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.
He appeared via video link at Sheffield Crown Court where he denied seven counts of fraud.
Mr O'Mara, of Walker Close, Sheffield, was MP for Sheffield Hallam from June 2017 to November 2019.
He appeared in court alongside his former aide Gareth Arnold, 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, who denied six counts of fraud.
The pair and John Woodliff, 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield also face an additional charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
That indictment was not read out in court, although all three men had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge at a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court last month.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority is the body that regulates MPs' staffing and business costs as well as their pay and pensions.
The court heard that some of the invoices related to services provided by Mr Arnold and some to organisations in South Yorkshire.
The offences are alleged to have occurred in periods between 2018 and 2019.
All three men were released on unconditional bail and the next hearing will take place on 7 January.
Mr O'Mara took the Sheffield Hallam seat for Labour from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in June 2017.
He later resigned from the party and stepped down as MP at the 2019 general election.
