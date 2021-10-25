Kiveton Park crash: Three men killed as car hits tree
Three men have died after the car they were in crashed into a tree.
The car, a white Ford Fiesta, left the road on Kiveton Lane, close to the Todwick Court Junction, in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, just after 18:00 BST on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said the three people in car, two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the families of those who died have been informed.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.
