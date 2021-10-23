BBC News

Kevin David Caster named as Catcliffe murder victim

Published
Image source, Megan Morgan
Image caption, Kevin David Caster was found injured inside a property in Catcliffe, Rotherham, on Tuesday night, and died on Wednesday morning

A man who died shortly after he was found with serious injuries in Rotherham has been named as 43-year-old Kevin David Caster.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday and found Mr Caster.

Paramedics tried to treat him but he died a few hours later.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, police said.

Image source, Google
Image caption, Mr Caster died a few hours after emergency services were called to High Hazel Crescent in Rotherham

Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said an initial post-mortem was inconclusive, so police were awaiting results of further tests to determine Mr Caster's cause of death.

Mr Caster's family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

