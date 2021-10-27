Youngest Atlantic rower Sean Crowley was Sheffield hit-and-run victim
A man who overcame cancer and was the youngest person to row solo across the Atlantic in a boat he built was killed in a hit-and-run crash, it has emerged.
Sean Crowley, 58, was hit by a car in Regent Street, Sheffield, early on 22 August and died from his injuries a month later, police have confirmed.
Paying tribute, his sister Deirdre said he had lived an "amazing life" and described him as the "best brother".
Police have re-appealed for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
Mr Crowley's sister said he overcame cancer and then, in 1986, aged 23, he and his friend became the youngest rowers to cross the Atlantic Ocean from Gran Canaria to Guyana.
Two years later, after building his own boat, he rowed across the Atlantic in the other direction from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to Clifden in Ireland, becoming the youngest rower to complete the journey.
She added: "In his own quiet way, Sean lived an amazing life. He had experiences that most people never will.
"He was the best of brothers, a good and kind friend, a gentleman and a true human being."
Police said Mr Crowley was hit by a black Vauxhall Insignia, which did not stop at the scene.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of serious motoring offences in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.
PC Richard Payne said: "We are seeking answers for Sean's family and even the slightest bit of information could really help."
