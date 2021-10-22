Murder arrest after man dies of serious injuries in Rotherham
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said it was called to High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday to reports of a man being seriously injured.
Paramedics tried to treat the 43-year-old but he died in the early hours of the following morning.
A 43-year-old woman was detained on Wednesday and remains in custody.
The force's Det Insp John Fitzgibbons said: "The initial post-mortem examination has proved inconclusive so we will now await the results of further tests which will determine the exact cause of the man's death."
He said a cordon was in place at the scene and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
