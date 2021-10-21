Yorkshire Wildlife Park: 'First' red howler monkey born in UK
A baby red howler monkey, thought to be the first born in the UK, has been seen being held by its mother at a wildlife park in Yorkshire.
Pablo, who is now two weeks old, was born at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Seen clinging to his mum Tila, the vocal Venezuelan red howler joins a troop which only arrived at the park earlier this year.
The park said it was an "extremely important" birth for the species.
Named after their loud cries, the red howlers can live up to 20 years in the wild, but have become increasingly rare due to hunting and habitat destruction.
Primates team leader at Yorkshire Wildlife Park Greg Clifton said the park was the only one in England to hold them.
He said: "This is an extremely important birth for this rare species of primate and could be the first time that this species has been bred in the UK."
