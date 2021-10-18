Lewis Williams: Four found guilty of 'execution'
Published
Two men and two teenagers have been found guilty of their roles in the "execution" of a rival gang member.
Lewis Williams, 20, was shot in a drive-by attack in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on 11 January.
Sheffield Crown Court heard Mr Williams was targeted due to his links with a gang known as the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys.
Jack Parkes, 21, of Arnold Crescent in Doncaster, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, were found guilty of Mr Williams' murder.
Joe Anderton, now 18, of Jubilee Road in Doncaster, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, were found guilty of manslaughter.
All four were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.
They are due to be sentenced on 29 October.
'Planned execution'
During the trial, prosecutor Stephen Wood QC said Mr Williams was shot when the 17-year-old opened fire on a group of people in Wath Road, Mexborough, from the passenger seat of a Jaguar car.
"At the moment the shot was fired, the gunman was only a matter of yards away," he said.
"Mr Williams was struck by pellets from a shotgun cartridge. He sustained catastrophic injuries to his head and neck and he died from the injuries he sustained."
The prosecutor also told jurors the four were out that day looking for Mr Williams, adding: "In other words, this was a planned execution."
The court heard the car used in the shooting was later found burned out near Ingsfield Lane, in Bolton upon Dearne.
Giving evidence, the 17-year-old admitted pointing the weapon at Mr Williams but claimed he only meant to scare him and did not think it would go off.
At an earlier hearing, he admitted charges of criminal damage and assault.
Parkes and the 16-year-old admitted a charge of criminal damage, while Anderton admitted a charge of assault.
After the verdict was returned, Det Ch Insp James Axe, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Throughout this trial, the 17-year-old boy has claimed he didn't intend to kill Lewis that day.
"He has maintained his story that he thought the improvised firearm was only capable of discharging an empty shotgun cartridge and making a loud bang. The jury has seen through that lie."
