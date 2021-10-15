Brian Metcalfe: Family appeal over 2001 Wath murder
The family of a man murdered 20 years ago have appealed for new witnesses to come forward and give them the "chance to heal".
Brian Metcalfe's body was found under a bridge on Station Road in Wath, near Rotherham, on Sunday 14 October 2001.
He was assaulted and may have died up to two days earlier, South Yorkshire Police said.
In a plea for information, his sister Susan Butcher said: "Still not a day goes by that we do not think of Brian."
Despite a number of arrests in connection with Mr Metcalfe's death, no-one has been charged amid efforts to crack the unsolved case.
Detectives believe the well-known 43-year-old had spent the night in Wath's pubs before he was attacked.
'Crave answers'
Dave Stopford, head of South Yorkshire Police's Major Incident Review Team, said they believed the local community held the answers to what happened on that night.
He added: "I'd like to specifically appeal to anyone who thinks they may have been out in Wath between Friday 12 October and Sunday 14 October 2001 who may have seen Brian, to contact us.
"Were you out near Station Road that weekend? Did you see Brian, who was 5ft 8in (173cm) tall and of a stocky build? He was wearing a black leather jacket and black denim jeans."
Sister Ms Butcher said her family were still waiting for the chance to grieve Mr Metcalfe.
"Brian was incredibly loved by us all and we miss him deeply," she said.
"Please give us the chance to heal and have closure by providing us with the answers we have craved for two decades."
