Covid-19 shielding letter was 'too little, too late'
- Published
A letter telling a hospital worker to shield, which arrived just days before his death, was "too little, too late", his wife has told an inquest.
Kevin Smith, 64, worked at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, when he contracted coronavirus in 2020.
The plaster technician was taking immunosuppressant drugs for rheumatoid arthritis.
Doncaster Coroner's Court heard Mr Smith was already in hospital with Covid-19 when the letter arrived.
Mr Smith's wife Diane said the letter advised patients taking immunosuppressant drugs to shield.
"That was too little, too late," she said.
Mr Smith developed a cough on 20 March 2020, Mrs Smith said initially it was not concerning, but the situation changed "quite drastically" on 3 April when he became ill and she was advised to take him to hospital.
He was given oxygen therapy and antibiotics, however his condition deteriorated and he died on 12 April.
Shielding letters, the inquest heard, were posted to patients in alphabetical order by surname between 23 March and 6 April.
Senior coroner Nicola Mundy recorded a conclusion that Mr Smith died from natural causes.
"Kevin Smith took immunosuppressant drugs and these drugs, together with the absence of shielding, placed him at significant increased risk of developing Covid-19 infection," she said.
"The fact he had not received any advice to shield did place him at increased risk of developing Covid-19, which ultimately led to his death."
She said it was not possible to determine where Mr Smith contracted the disease and could not find he had contracted it through his work at the hospital.
Richard Parker, chief executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, paid tribute to Mr Smith following his death.
He said: "Kev, as he was known to friends and colleagues, was renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion."
