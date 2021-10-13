BBC News

Dean Williamson: Two in court over Rotherham street attack murder

Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption, Dean Williamson died in hospital after he was assaulted in Rotherham on Tuesday

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man attacked in a South Yorkshire street.

Dean Williamson, 45, died in hospital following the assault on William Street in Parkgate, Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.

Police said a post-mortem examination found he died from chest injuries.

Co-accused Kyle Martin, 22, and Gareth Leach, 28, were remanded into custody after a Sheffield Crown Court hearing on Tuesday. Neither entered pleas.

Mr Martin, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, and Mr Leach, of Brameld Road, Swinton, were told a possible trial date of 21 March had been fixed.

