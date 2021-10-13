Tesco in Rotherham checks shoppers' receipts to curb thefts
A Tesco store is checking customers' receipts before they leave in an attempt to curb shoplifting.
The branch, in Rotherham, said it was an "unusual" move but it was to "help people feel safer" in the store.
A notice has been put up in store stating that customers would be asked to show their receipt to prove they had paid for their shopping.
In a statement, Tesco apologised for inconvenience but said it was a result of "recent incidents of theft".
The measure, which came into effect on Tuesday, is being trialled at the Tesco Extra store on Drummond Street.
The notice states: "Unfortunately, the time we want to spend serving customers, getting the products you want on the shelves and ensuring we're doing our best for you is instead of being spent dealing with lots of types of antisocial behaviour and theft, which we know can make your shopping trip unpleasant or even make you feel unsafe."
It said another store in a town centre "very similar to Rotherham" had already trialled receipt-checking and customer feedback was "overwhelmingly positive".
"Checking your receipt should only take a few seconds of your time and will never negatively impact a genuine customer," it added.
South Yorkshire Police said it was aware of the move and supported "any initiatives that help to make the community feel safer".
A spokesperson said: "We are aware of a new policy that Tesco are trialling in their store to make their customers feel safer.
"Our officers from the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Team are regularly present in the area and on hand to deal with any reports of theft and antisocial behaviour."
The move has been met with a mixed reaction from shoppers.
One customer said: "It's a joke really. It's going to take ages if there's one security guard checking it."
Another said: "I'm fine with that. I think in a premises where things get pinched, for them to check it I think it's perfectly reasonable."
A Tesco spokesman said: "We're currently asking customers shopping at our Rotherham Extra Store to show their receipt to colleagues as they leave the store after some recent incidents of theft.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused."
The measure is understood to be temporary and is not a company-wide policy.
