Second murder charge over Rotherham street attack death

Published
Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption, Dean Williamson died in hospital after he was assaulted in Rotherham on Tuesday

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who was attacked in a South Yorkshire street.

Dean Williamson, 45, died in hospital following the assault on William Street in Parkgate, Rotherham, shortly after 01:10 BST on Tuesday.

Gareth Leech, 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, is due before magistrates in Sheffield on Monday.

Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham, is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination had revealed Mr Williamson died from chest injuries.

