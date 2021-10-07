South Yorkshire PC arrested on misconduct and corruption charges
- Published
A police officer has been arrested on corruption and misconduct charges over claims he was having an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime.
South Yorkshire Police said the PC was arrested after the Professional Standards Department carried out an investigation into the allegation.
The Barnsley-based officer was arrested on 13 September and subsequently released on bail.
The force said the officer had been suspended from duty.
Supt Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, said: "We understand how concerning a report like this must be to our communities, particularly in light of recent national events and the need for forces across the country to be doing much more to transform toxic cultures and tackle abuse of women.
"This matter was brought to my department's attention by concerned colleagues and a full internal gross misconduct investigation was immediately launched alongside the criminal investigation.
"We are committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police and members of the public can be assured that any reports of this nature are dealt with swiftly and robustly."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.