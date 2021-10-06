'Confirmation bias' a factor in Doncaster childbirth death
- Published
"Confirmation bias" was a factor in a baby's death during birth at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a coroner has said.
Clay Wankiewicz died in 2020 from skull fractures caused by the use of forceps and problems releasing his head from his mother's pelvis, an inquest found.
A new report has said medics failed to consider alternative birthing methods and be open to altering their approach.
The trust which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary said high quality maternity care was its "number one priority".
Confirmation bias - which sees information favoured which is already believed - led to Clay's mother, Beth Wankiewicz, being encouraged to continue pushing for two hours in attempts to give birth, according to senior coroner Nicola Mundy.
Mrs Wankiewicz was admitted to hospital in July 2020, but after a day of labour her baby had still not been born.
In a report aimed at preventing future such deaths, Ms Mundy said: "I found there had been a failure to attach sufficient weight to factors which should have called into question the appropriateness of advice encouraging any continuation of the efforts to push and a failure to engage obstetric input at an earlier stage."
With no consultant doctor on site, a junior doctor made two attempts to deliver the baby with forceps, after getting advice on the phone.
The family said there was a further delay before a Caesarean section was carried out, with Clay having to be pushed back into the womb for it to be performed.
Clay died 22 minutes after he was born, despite resuscitation efforts.
'Far too little done'
In her report, Ms Mundy said: "There appeared to be a lack of awareness of the importance of viewing all clinical parameters objectively, and also the importance of looking at the overall clinical picture and wider circumstances in determining the best care pathway."
She warned a 12-month roll-out of confirmation bias training in the trust could mean some mothers and babies remained at risk if they were being supported by staff who were yet to receive the training.
Responding to the report, Beth Wankiewicz and Clay's father Daniel said: "We are deeply concerned with the evidence of the trust of changes they propose to make and feel far too little has been done in the 13 months since Clay has died.
"They don't appear to accept their failings or make real steps to protect other babies. This is shared in the coroner's concerns regarding confirmation bias and we are grateful to her for the steps she has taken formally to ensure the trust makes real change."
In a statement, Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Trust offered its "deepest sympathies" to Clay's family.
David Purdue, the trust's chief nurse and deputy chief executive, said: "The provision and delivery of high quality maternity care is our number one priority and we try to ensure lessons are learnt and services improve.
"On receipt of the report, necessary plans, actions and training were put in place, working within the appropriate guidance, as well as respecting the wishes of our parents."
