Arrests after woman killed by car at Sheffield bus stop
- Published
Two 21-year-old men have been arrested following the death of a woman who was hit by a car at a bus stop in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles collided at the junction of Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road at about 15:00 BST on Monday.
One car mounted the pavement and hit the woman, in her 30s, who died at the scene police added.
Investigators have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
A nurse who witnessed the crash said she had been left in "total shock".
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had gone to help the victim but quickly realised "there wasn't anything we could do".
"There was very little that we could do other than hold her hand and that was it," she said.
"We want her family to know that she was with people at the end."
A number of floral tributes and messages have been left at the scene, including one left by a parent at the nearby Phillimore Community Primary School, which reads: "The community is sad, rest in peace."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.