Arrests after woman killed by car at Sheffield bus stop
- Published
Two 21-year-old men have been arrested following the death of a woman who was hit by a car at a bus stop in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said two vehicles collided at the junction of Chapelwood Road and Phillimore Road at about 15:00 BST on Monday.
One car mounted the pavement and hit the woman, in her 30s, who died at the scene police added.
Investigators have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
