Graham Linstead: Ricky Braithwaite admits Barnsley killing

Image source, South Yorkshire Police
Image caption, Graham Linstead was fatally injured in the attack

The killer of a man who died four days after he was attacked in a South Yorkshire town centre has admitted his guilt.

Graham Linstead, 60, died from injuries sustained in the assault by Ricky Braithwaite on Pitt Street West, Barnsley, on Saturday 4 September.

Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 14 October.

