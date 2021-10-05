Graham Linstead: Ricky Braithwaite admits Barnsley killing
The killer of a man who died four days after he was attacked in a South Yorkshire town centre has admitted his guilt.
Graham Linstead, 60, died from injuries sustained in the assault by Ricky Braithwaite on Pitt Street West, Barnsley, on Saturday 4 September.
Braithwaite, 38, of Newton Street, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 14 October.
