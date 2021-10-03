Luke Jerram's Earth artwork Gaia has green message for Leeds
An illuminated planet Earth sculpture will be hung in Leeds city centre to give a "green" message about the planet.
The seven-metre diameter (23ft) suspended globe by Luke Jerram has been to locations around the world, including Hong Kong, London and Taiwan.
Entitled Gaia, it was hung outside for the Bluedot festival 2018.
Leeds Council said Gaia was one of 40 installations planned for Light Night from 14-15 October.
Jerram, who has created artworks about coronavirus and the environment, said he wanted Gaia to provoke thought about the planet.
"Humanity has been staring at the Moon for 200,000 years," he said.
"For 50 years we have only been able to see our planet from space as a blue marble floating in the blackness of space".
Jerram said having his Museum of the Moon hung above water for Light Night 2017 was "like a baptism of fire".
"My rigging team have learnt so much since then about the best ways to install and present these large artworks outdoors in the crazy UK weather," he said.
"I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space, an incredibly beautiful and precious place. An ecosystem we urgently need to look after, our only home."
Leeds Council said this year's Light Night would explore nature and environment.
In previous years up to 80,000 visitors attended the illuminations in the city centre but this year's programme is modified for coronavirus safety measures.
