Free parking given for hundreds of Sheffield Council staff
Hundreds of Sheffield councillors and employees have access to free parking despite politicians urging residents to walk and cycle more.
Some 377 councillors and staff can use parking spaces in council buildings, a Freedom of Information request reveals.
Councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for transport, said the council should lead by example by promoting alternatives to private cars.
He said: "We all need to do our bit to use cars less."
The parking provision is not based on seniority or grade but is available for councillors who drive, rather than use public transport, for council activities, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Blue badge holders or staff with mobility problems are eligible to use the free parking as well as staff who use their vehicles for business use.
The council said in its FoI response that councillors and staff were allocated permits "to access an opportunity to park, rather than a parking space, either within our core building car parks or on-street little-used bays or car parks".
"This avoids a significant expenditure on resources authorising, processing and refunding legitimate expenses claims and staff having to pay and display then awaiting refund for business use expenses," it added.
Mr Johnson said: "There are some good reasons why councillors and staff need access to cars, including for people with severe disabilities and those who need to use the car on legitimate official business.
"However, this can and should be minimised.
"Using cars less means cleaner air and safer roads and supports our public transport network."
He said the authority should also consider investing in electric cars and bikes for officers to carry out visits on official business.
